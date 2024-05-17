Heat is on in Las Vegas! Breezy afternoons ahead too

Temperatures set to soar into the triple digits Friday in Southern Nevada. We have a 30-40% chance of reaching 100 in Las Vegas.

We're tracking some wind! Some weak low pressure will infiltrate the dominating pattern of high pressure over the weekend making for some gusty afternoons over the next few days. Afternoon southwest winds will gust up to 20mph through the weekend.

This low pressure will gently drop our temperatures to the low 90s by Monday/Tuesday - just a few degrees higher than normal for this time of year.