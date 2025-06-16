Heat and Wind Elevate the Fire Danger

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas starts in the 80s with 10 mph breezes and sunshine. Highs flirt with 110° as southwest winds reach 20-30 mph. The wind combines with the low humidity to cause elevated fire danger, so a Red Flag Warning is in place from noon to 8pm.

This evening remains breezy with readings in the 90s. Lows tonight, and the next several nights, are around 80°.

Winds die down Tuesday (106°) and Wednesday (110°) before returning later this week.

Southwest winds hit 30 mph Thursday (110°) which is Juneteenth. Lots of sunshine continues through the end of the week. Friday is the official start of summer (solstice is 7:42 p.m.) and we expect 30 mph gusts and a high of 107°.

Saturday looks windy (gusts of 30-35 mph) as highs hit 103° with sunshine. Sunday will be limited to the upper 90s as north breezes develop at 10-20 mph. Next week is near 100° Monday through Wednesday as gusts return to the 20-25 mph range each afternoon as a stretch of sunny, dry weather continues.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.