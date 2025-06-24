Hazy skies & 90s on deck for Tuesday!

The big talker at the moment is wildfire smoke that has invaded our valley! Fires in Southern California, Northern Mexico along with southerly wild flow is pushing the bulk of the haze directly into Southern Nevada. We have seen some "moderate" air quality markers in the valley with the introduction of particulate matter from the smoke, that may impact those who have respiratory issues. If you are sensitive, you might want to limit outdoor exposure or wear a protective mask. Smoke is expected to worsen for a few hours tomorrow afternoon, so it will be important to continue to monitor air quality levels. We'll continue to see haze in our skies at least through Wednesday.

Temperatures are gradually warming through the week with a 97 degree forecast high for Tuesday and 100 for Wednesday. We'll continue to climb and possibly hit 110 Sunday.