Hazy & breezy, with extreme temps headed our way!

Haze in the valley following the Fourth with leftover local firework smoke, but that's not the only source. The large 80,000-acre Madre Fire in San Luis Obispo Co. in CA is also sending smoke towards southern Nevada.

Breezy southwesterly winds with gusts up to 25mph in the Las Vegas valley Saturday afternoon but it's not expected to be as significant Sunday.

Calm, hot and sunny conditions are expected for Sunday as temperatures are going to start warming up tomorrow and into next week. 105 is the high anticipated in Las Vegas Sunday which is seasonal — but high pressure will build in the region through the work week and we're looking at 111 this coming Wednesday. No Watches/Warnings have been issued so far, but could develop depending on how our heat risk evolves over the coming days.