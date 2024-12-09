Gusty winds ramp up Monday morning in Southern Nevada

Northerly winds pick up early Monday morning ahead of a cooler air mass dipping into Southern Nevada through mid-week. We'll see gusts upwards of 20-30mph throughout Clark County with even stronger winds towards Laughlin and the rest of the Colorado River Valley where a Wind Advisory will remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Gusts will be higher in this region up to 45mph. Sustained winds in Las Vegas will hover around 10-15mph. This low pressure will drop our high temperatures to the upper 50s by Tuesday and low temperatures into the upper 30s. By Thursday, we'll warm back up to the upper 60s and stay there through next weekend.