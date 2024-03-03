Gusty winds impact Southern Nevada Saturday

Watch Now
A High Wind Warning is in effect for much of Clark County as a low pressure system in the region supplies these gusty conditions. Through midnight, we'll continue to see gusts upwards of 70mph with sustained winds up 30-40mph in the Las Vegas Valley.

Blowing dust is currently impacting air quality - limit outdoor exposure if you have asthma or other sensitivities.

This wind will die down early tomorrow morning, but sustained winds will continue from 20-30mph for your Sunday. We'll see sunnier and calmer conditions come Monday. Stay safe!

