Gusty Weekend

LAS VEGAS — It's sunny and a bit breezy today before a weekend weather system brings very windy weather to Southern Nevada on Saturday and Sunday. It's in the 60s and calm this Friday morning. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s Friday and Saturday, then drop to the upper 60s Sunday. Friday afternoon sees 20 mph gusts, but 45 mph gusts reach Las Vegas Saturday afternoon. Gusts increase to 50 mph Saturday night and 55 mph Sunday morning and midday. Sunday afternoon gusts linger at 40 mph, but peak winds drop to 20 mph Sunday evening and night. Clouds increase Saturday afternoon and linger Sunday morning. Highs Monday are in the upper 70s with sun and winds capped at 15-20 mph. Highs next week look typical for early May (low-to-mid 80s). Nighttime lows will be in the mid 60s Friday night but drop to the 50s Saturday night through early next week.