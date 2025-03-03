Gusty Sunday gives way to Breezy Monday

We had a rockin' Sunday with the southwesterly wind howling in Southern Nevada. Blowing dust and debris throughout the Las Vegas Valley with gusts up to 62mph at Allegiant Stadium. It was even windier at Angel Peak with a maximum gust recorded of 92mph. WOW!

If you don't like the wind, tomorrow won't be quite as bad. Although we will sustained winds up to 15mph in the valley. Some, isolated gusts could go up to 25mph. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures have dropped to low to mid 60s.

Later this week, an atmospheric river is expected to develop in the Pacific and migrate through Southern Nevada. Right now, we have a 50% chance of rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday.