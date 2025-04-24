Gusty end to the work week ahead of weekend cool down

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday's forecast looks very similar to Wednesday's, with daytime highs expected in the mid 80s for much of Southern Nevada and gusty winds returning in the afternoon.

Temperatures are set to be a few notches lower tomorrow, but it is expected to be gustier throughout much of the day Friday and into Saturday.

The winds Friday and into Saturday are coming in advance of a pacific low pressure system moving east off the California coast over the next few days, which will cool temperatures down fairly substantially this weekend, while we're expecting to stay dry.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s, which are both below seasonal averages.

Winds will start to calm down Saturday night into Sunday, and temperatures will start to climb back up to or above normal—thanks to a building ridge of high pressure—by mid-week next week.

Have a great weekend!