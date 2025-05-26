Gusty afternoon in store for Memorial Day

Temperatures will continue to climb in Southern Nevada as we roll into Memorial Day with building high pressure in the region. Highs will hit the upper 90s in Las Vegas and around Clark County and the low 100s at some of the recreation hotspots to observe the holiday like Lake Mead. Keep in mind heat safety tips like sunscreen every 2 hours, hydration and sports drinks, limiting drinking, and seeking shade when possible.

In addition to the warmth, winds will move into focus in the afternoon hours. We'll see sustained winds under 10mph in the morning and variable gusts. That wind gets stronger in the afternoon hours and we'll track gusts up to 25mph. If you've got a bbq or picnic planned, bring some weights to hold down napkins and blankets.

Looking ahead, we'll see temperatures continue to climb with Las Vegas expecting 104 degrees by Friday.