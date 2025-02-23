Great Sunday to get outdoors!

High pressure will take the reins in the coming days with warmer than average temperatures building into the Southwest. Sunday expect highs in the mid-70s in the Las Vegas Valley and plenty of sunshine. Runners in the Rock 'n' Roll events will need to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water! Temps continue to climb into the work week. We're expecting a high of 80 degrees Tuesday. The next pattern shift will settle in later into the work week. We'll see some more cloud cover, an uptick in breezes and slight cooling Thursday and Friday. In general though, the impact is minimal and we'll stay on the warm and sunny side through next weekend. Enjoy!