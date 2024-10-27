Get ready for 'Sweater Weather' Las Vegas!

Temperatures are set to swiftly drop this week as cooler air originating from the Gulf of Alaska pushes into the region.

That means it's time to bust out the sweaters for Las Vegans who've been dealing with mostly unseasonably warm temperatures for several months. We're looking at an extended period of below normal temperatures once this system hits.

Here's the thing. When this low pressure systems descends into Southern Nevada Sunday night we'll see winds start to pick up along with some possible isolated showers. Monday will be the windiest day of the week, with gusts up to 40mph. This system is bringing in chillier air, so temperatures will be dropping 15-20 degrees in between Sunday and Wednesday. If you have trick-or-treat plans for Halloween on Thursday, temperatures will be cool during the evening hours ranging between the mid-60s to low-70s.