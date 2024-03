A low pressure system has parked over the southwest and some remaining isolated, light showers continue to pop up in Southern Nevada. The next round will hit Monday evening, but any drizzles will be very low-impact. We're also seeing wind tomorrow. In the afternoon, a breeze coming in from the north will blow around 15mph in Las Vegas.

High pressure will build throughout the week resulting in above-normal temperatures Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 70s, low 80s.