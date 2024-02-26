Get ready for a windy Monday!

A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas of west and southwest Clark County starting on Monday at 10AM.

Southwest winds will pick up Sunday night in the Red Rock Canyon area with speeds up to 20mph. These winds are sustained through Monday morning and will push into the valley. Wind speeds will be strongest in the afternoon and evening - up to 35 mph with gusts up to 50mph.

Be prepared for impacts like blowing debris and strong crosswinds - and if you're heading towards Lake Mead, be prepared for choppy waves. We could also see impacts to power lines.

Monday's highs will be in the upper 60s, low 70s here in the Las Vegas Valley. Tuesday our temperatures will drop into the low to mid-60s due to this brief low pressure pattern.