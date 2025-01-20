Get ready for a cool and breezy MLK Day Las Vegas!

Low pressure continues to dig into Southern Nevada through early next week keeping our high temperatures below average in the low 50s through Tuesday. High pressure to the west will kick up winds speeds for MLK Day. In the afternoon hours north/northeast wind speeds will be up to 20mph with gusts up to 30mph in the Las Vegas Valley. We'll see stronger winds in the Lower Colorado River Valley with gusts up to 50mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for that area. By Tuesday, wind speeds will begin to soften and high pressure will take the reigns Wednesday and bring our temperatures back up to the low 60s.