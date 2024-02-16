Friday: Mild Stretch Ahead

LAS VEGAS — Friday starts in the 40s with a mostly sunny sky. Afternoon readings reach the mid 60s the next couple days, then upper 60s Sunday and Monday. Today turns partly cloudy, while Saturday is mostly cloudy. Both days look calm. Lows tonight drop to the mid 40s. Rain chances increase to 10% Monday (Presidents Day), and 30% Tuesday and Wednesday, but amounts look light, less than 0.10" in Las Vegas. South and southwest breezes are also in the forecast early next week, with gusts of 20-25 mph Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs dip slightly to the mid 60s Tuesday and low 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Nighttime lows remain in the upper 40s during the next week.