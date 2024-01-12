Friday is chilly and calm

LAS VEGAS — Sunrise temperatures are down in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning. Expect afternoon highs in the low 50s with a partly cloudy sky and calm conditions. After another night in the low 30s, the weekend brings a slight climb to the mid-and-upper 50s as light winds persist. A batch of thicker clouds Saturday afternoon and night may yield light rain and snow showers in Lincoln County for Alamo and Caliente and Pioche, and possibly the northeast corner of Clark County in Mesquite, but the moisture should bypass Las Vegas entirely. It will still be cold at night through the weekend and early next week, with lows in the mid 30s. Highs hover in the upper 50s early next week before a climb to the low 60s kicks in Wednesday and beyond. That's the mildest weather Southern Nevada has seen since early last week. Nighttime lows will be closer to average in the low 40s by the middle and end of next week.