Friday Hits 106°, Next Week 110°

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas starts in the upper 70s and low 80s at sunrise, but 90s return by 9 a.m. and highs hit 106° by 4 p.m. Sunshine continues all day. Southwest breezes hit 15-25 mph this afternoon.

After an evening in the 90s, Las Vegas dips to the 80s by midnight, with lows near 80° by sunrise.

The weekend forecast stays sunny and hot with afternoon breezes. Highs reach 106° Saturday and 108° Sunday.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Afternoon breezes continue next week, and temperatures will heat up. Las Vegas hits 106° Monday, 108° Tuesday, 109° Wednesday, 110° Thursday, and 109° next Friday. None of those days will break records, but temperatures are more than 5° above-average.

No rain or storm chances are expected as we head through early August.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow, due to ozone that accumulates during the warm season.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with grass and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.