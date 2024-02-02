Friday: Cool, Breezy, Stray Morning Shower

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 40s and mostly cloudy this Friday morning, and despite increasing sun this afternoon, highs are limited to the upper 50s while 15-20 mph gusts accentuate the chill. There's a 30% chance for a passing additional shower in the forecast this morning through midday in Las Vegas, but any rain will be brief. In northeast Clark County, in southern Utah, and in northern Arizona that chance of showers lasts through the afternoon. Friday evening and night looks mainly clear and a bit breezy and cold; lows fall to the upper 30s after midnight through Saturday morning.

Saturday in Las Vegas looks dry and partly cloudy, with cold wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s climbing to the mid 50s in the afternoon with 5-15 mph breezes. Sunday turns mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s early and the low 50s in the afternoon while a 40% shower chance returns to Southern Nevada alongside mostly cloudy conditions. Monday and Tuesday look wet, with up to 0.25" of rain each day as rain chances in Las Vegas reach 60% and 70%, respectively. Highs those two days are limited to the mid 50s, with nighttime lows in the mid 40s. Rain chances linger Wednesday (50%) but amounts will be closer to 0.10" as daytime highs remain below-average for early February in the mid 50s. Thursday sees spotty showers but rainfall looks light and the chance dips to 30%. Chilly air sticks around, though; morning lows in the upper 30s will yield to afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Mountain snow from Sunday through most of next week will steadily accumulate and result in impressive totals. The forecast calls for 2 to 3 feet of snow in Mt. Charleston during that stretch, with 3 feet more likely in Lee Canyon. Wind gusts past 25 mph most days will result in blowing snow and difficult driving conditions in and out of the Spring Mountains on Kyle Canyon Road, Lee Canyon Road, and Deer Creek Highway.