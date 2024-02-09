Friday: Chilly, Showers Develop Late

LAS VEGAS — Friday starts quite cold, in the upper 30s, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs this afternoon are limited to 50° but breezes should be reasonable at 5-15 mph. The sky turns mostly cloudy this afternoon, when a 40% chance of passing showers develops and lasts through this evening and tonight. There may be a few snowflakes in the mix, but temperatures will be in the 40s this evening as wet weather moves through, so conditions in the valley will be wet, and not white. The Spring Mountains expect 4" to 6" of new snow with this system. Lows late tonight will drop to the upper 30s as clouds hang tough, and a few raindrops may linger until sunrise on Saturday.

Tomorrow is windy, with north winds at 20-30 mph under increasing sunshine. Highs reach the low 50s. Saturday night is still breezy (10-20 mph) and cold as we drop into the mid 30s late. Super Bowl Sunday remains chilly (mid 30s early, low 50s later) but it will be mostly sunny and not as windy, with breezes at 5-10 mph.

Expect mid-to-upper 50s between Monday and Tuesday before 60° weather returns Wednesday and low 60s by Thursday. Mostly sunny conditions and reasonably light breezes are expected most of next week, but nights and early mornings remain cold, in the upper 30s to low 40s. Another round of rain showers looms for next weekend.