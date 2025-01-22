Freezing Early, Then Milder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We start in the upper 20s and low 30s around Las Vegas early Wednesday morning. It's calm and clear.

Daytime highs will jump some 12° from yesterday, sending the valley to the low 60s. Sunshine rules the day, but a few northeast breezes at 5-15 mph develop this afternoon.

Lows tonight drop to the mid 30s as a few gusts of 15 mph linger under a clear sky.

Thursday brings northeast winds at 10-20 mph, so wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s will feel chilly in spite of sunshine.

Friday delivers thicker clouds, light winds, and temperatures that start in the mid 30s and reach the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Expect southwest gusts to 20 mph on Saturday alongside a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 50s. A 30% chance of light rain showers develops between late afternoon and early evening. That chance continues Saturday night into Sunday. There may be a few snowflakes in the mix at night and early in the morning, with lows in the mid 30s.

The chance of light rain continues Sunday, again at 30%, with highs only in the low 50s and north winds at 10-20 mph. A few lingering raindrops and snowflakes may linger Sunday night into early Monday morning, but it's only a 20% chance. Lows then will dip to the mid 30s.

Monday is partly cloudy, breezy, and likely dry; highs are limited to the low 50s.

If Las Vegas gets any measurable rain this weekend it would be for the first time since mid-July!