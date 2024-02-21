Fog Early, Shower Chance Later

LAS VEGAS — Thick fog has formed in parts of Las Vegas and Southern Nevada this morning in the wake of Tuesday and Tuesday night's rain. Low visibility may cause dangerous conditions on the freeway this morning; we urge drivers to slow down in foggy spots, use low beam headlights instead of high beams, and if necessary, turn on their hazard lights. It's important to note that not all parts of the valley are foggy. Showers are still falling across Southern Clark County; spots like Laughlin and Searchlight have passing showers through the morning commute. Las Vegas will start in the upper 40s and move through the 50s after 8:00 a.m. as the fog burns off. It's partly cloudy later today with west breezes at 10-20 mph and highs in the low 60s. There's a 20% chance of additional showers popping up this afternoon in Las Vegas, and a few showers linger in Lincoln County into this evening.

Tonight is partly cloudy and dry and in the mid 40s. Thursday in the valley is partly cloudy with daytime highs in the mid 60s with northeast breezes at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back to the mid 40s Thursday night.

Mid-to-upper 60s return Friday and this weekend with a mix of clouds and partial sun. Friday and Saturday look calm but southwest breezes return Sunday (20 mph gusts) and especially Monday (30 mph gusts). Slim rain chances (10%) develop Monday and Tuesday, when gusts drop back to 20 mph.