Flood Watch in effect as storms return Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday starts out on a mild note with mostly sunny skies in the morning, but the threat of active weather isn't over yet.

Cloudier skies and t-storms will return in the afternoon with a 50% chance of rain in Las Vegas. We'll track impacts such as lightning, gusty winds and potential for flooding. In the afternoon, daytime heating will help prop up storm development with highs in the mid-90s. By 1PM we're going to see isolated showers in Clark County followed by more organized storms at 3PM. The threat of lightning, gusty winds, and moderate to severe rainfall will continue through the overnight hours.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 11PM when the stronger storms are expected to wrap up. With rapid downpours we could see excessive runoff in Lash Vegas Wash drainage areas. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, so when in doubt turn around, don't drown! Puddles may often look deeper than they appear.

On Thursday, we will see a continuation of this low-pressure pattern with afternoon storms. However, the chance of rain is lesser in Las Vegas at 20%. Friday a warming trend will begin which results in triple-digit heat by the weekend.