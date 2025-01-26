First weathermaker of the year headed our way!

A low pressure system is pushing inland and will begin to bring moisture into Southern Nevada Sunday morning. Expect minimal, light drizzles in the valley tomorrow with widespread action due Monday.

Temperatures remain cooler than average in Southern Nevada with highs in the mid-50s Sunday. We'll drop a few degrees Monday for a high of just 50 in Las Vegas.

For the most part, we won't see snow from this system in the valleys. However, in the early mornings some frozen moisture could make the roads slick even in the lower elevations. Drive very cautiously as this system rotates through over the next few days! A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Spring Mountains, we are expecting multiple inches of snow to accumulate through Tuesday.

Rain projections:

Sunday - 0.10 inches

Monday - 0.60 inches