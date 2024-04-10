First 80° Day Expected

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas should see its first 80° day of the year today, which is four weeks later-than-average. We start in the 50s with a calm and clear sky. Readings reach the 60s at 8:00 a.m. and the 70s by 10:00 a.m., with highs around 5:00 p.m. as northeast breezes blow at 10-15 mph. Lows drop to the low 60s the next couple nights. Southern Nevada sees mid 80s on Thursday and Friday, and calm winds Thursday give way to 40 mph gusts Friday and 35 mph gusts Saturday. Plan for upper 70s Saturday with a 10% rain chance alongside the wind. On Sunday a weather system crosses the Great Basin and keeps Las Vegas highs in the upper 60s with 25 mph gusts, a partly cloudy sky, and a 10% shower chance. Lows at night this weekend will be in the low 50s. Monday is partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and calm conditions. Upper 70s the rest of next week as a dry and mostly sunny pattern develops.