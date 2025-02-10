Fair weather continues in Southern Nevada, but a change comes later this week!

Beautiful weather is expected for the Las Vegas valley Monday with afternoon sunshine and high temperatures reaching the mid-60s. Those mild conditions stay with us through Tuesday. Wednesday, we'll begin to see a change of circumstances as low pressure pushes south and moisture develops in the Southwest. Right now our best shot at rain comes Thursday/Friday to Southern Nevada with the moisture clearing out by next weekend. Timing and ultimate direction of this wet weather system's trajectory could still change as we are four days out from current model projections. If we do get any accumulation from this atmospheric river it would disrupt a 6 month streak without measurable rain in Las Vegas.