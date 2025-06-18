Extreme Heat Wednesday and Thursday

Warm and clear tonight with lows in the low 80s. More heat returning Wednesday and an Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect starting on 10 am Wednesday until - 10 pm Thursday. Major Heat Risk. This will affect anyone without cooling or hydration. Wed (110) Thursday (110) with overnight lows in the 80s.

More wind starting on Thursday as an area of low pressure moves through the Pacific Northwest and this will continue Saturday with gusts around 30 mph. High on Friday (105) Saturday (101) . We'll get a short break from the triple digits on Sunday-Monday with highs in the upper 90s with lighter winds. Back to 100 on Tuesday.

