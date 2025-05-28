Extreme Heat Watch Friday and Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Extreme Heat Watch is in place Friday and Saturday for temperatures near 105° that will affect anyone outside without water or access to shade or air conditioning.

Wednesday's wake-up temperatures in the 70s climb through the 80s from 8:00 a.m. through 10:00 a.m. Las Vegas sees low 90s by noon and an afternoon high of 98° with mostly sunny conditions and light winds.

Lows late tonight dip to the low-and-mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky and light winds.

Highs approach 100° on Thursday under a partly cloudy sky and light winds.

Friday and Saturday bring 105° and 104°, respectively, and will be our first "major" heat risk days of the year. This means anyone outside without adequate hydration or cooling (shade or air conditioning) will be impacted by the heat.

Lows Friday night and Saturday night will be warmer, near 80°.

South breezes at 10-20 mph develop Sunday, alongside a 20% chance of a shower or thundershower. Highs should be in the 90s Sunday and Monday. Winds hit 30 mph gusts on Monday and Tuesday. There's a chance that highs will be limited to the mid 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and olive listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.