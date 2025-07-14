Extreme Heat Warning tomorrow as temperatures soar

The heat (and haze) isn't stopping!

Temperatures continue to incrementally climb into Monday and because of the above-average conditions, an Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for parts of Clark County, southern Nye County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Death Valley National Park (highs in the 120s). Las Vegas is trending at 113 degrees for our hottest point Monday — that's about 8 degrees above average.

Lots of sunshine and variable haze from regional wildfires continuing to migrate into Southern Nevada. Nye County's Gothic Fire has grown to 35,000 acres and is not yet contained. Authorities say no structures are currently threatened as the large blaze is located on Range 74 on restricted military land within the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) withdrawn lands. With this smoke, we are seeing reduced air quality with AQI levels into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category for some parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

Another setup for Monsoon heads our way later this week with a shot at storms Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will start to drop to more seasonal levels in the mid-100s by Wednesday.