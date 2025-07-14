Extreme Heat Warning Today for 113°

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The valley begins in the upper 80s this Monday morning with a partly cloudy sky. Highs sizzle at 113° today in Las Vegas, which is shy of the record (116° from 1972) but above the average of 105°. An Extreme Heat Warning is in place for Southern Nevada from 11am until 9pm as the heat risk reaches the "major" category, meaning even healthy folks outside without water and breaks in the air conditioning can suffer impacts.

Smoke from a 35,000 acre wildfire 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas in Nye County continues to send haze across Southern Nevada. The air quality is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" due to smoke and other pollution today.

Highs return to 110° Tuesday and 106° Wednesday as southwest gusts hit 30 mph and 25 mph, respectively.

Thursday, Friday, and this weekend bring highs between 102° and 104° as rain and storm chances develop across Southern Nevada. The chance is 10% Thursday, up to 30% Friday, then 10% on Saturday and Sunday. Any storms that develop will have gusty winds, lightning, and the threat for brief, heavy downpours. Increased humidity and increased clouds should keep highs below 105°, even if it doesn't rain or storm in your neighborhood.

Lows at night in Las Vegas this week range from the low to mid 80s.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today, and "medium" tomorrow through the end of the work week. Ragweed, grass, and chenopods are listed as the predominant pollen types.