Extreme Heat Warning Starting on Friday

Clear and mild tonight with lows in the 60s and 70s. Mostly sunny with extremely hot temperatures on Friday. Highs 103-109 across the region and that heat will continue Saturday. May get close or tying records both days. Warm temps over night with lows in the 70s to low 80s. Big drop in temps by Sunday. Highs back into the 90s, breezier with slight chance of showers as a low pressure system moves in. Still breezy early next week and then cooler by midweek with highs in the 80s.