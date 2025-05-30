Extreme Heat Warning Next Two Days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Readings start in the 70s at sunrise, hit the 80s by 8:00 a.m., 90s by 10:00 a.m., and peak at 104° by 4:00 p.m.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from 9:00 a.m. Friday until 11:00 p.m. Saturday. The "heat risk" reaches the "major" category, which means that anyone outside without water and shade may feel health impacts.

Temperatures drop into the 90s by sunset (near 8:00 p.m.) and lows will only fall to 80° late tonight.

Las Vegas is back at 104° on Saturday as we turn partly-to-mostly cloudy and a few breezes develop from the south at 10-15 mph. The record high tomorrow is 104°, and was set just last year. The average high for the last day of May is 94°.

June begins Sunday and brings weather changes. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s as south winds hit 15-25 mph and a 20% chance of showers and thundershowers develops.

Passing wet weather is possible Sunday night into Monday morning as the rain chance climbs to 40% and temperatures fall to the low 70s with 10-15 mph and a mostly cloudy sky.

Monday brings southwest winds of 15-25 mph, a lingering 30% chance of showers and thundershowers, and highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday is partly cloudy with a 10% chance for an additional shower or thundershower as highs reach the low 90s after readings begin in the low 70s.

Highs remain in the 90s next Wednesday and Thursday with light breezes before a prolonged stretch near 100° develops next Friday and beyond.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and olive listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.