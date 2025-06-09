Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect tomorrow

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday and Tuesday as temperatures will be well-above average into the triple digits in Clark County. We're expecting a high temp of 107 degrees in Las Vegas as we kick off the work week, with 109 possibly for Tuesday. That's about 10 degrees warmer than where we typically are this time of year (in the upper 90s on average). Lots of sunshine with the current set-up so remember direct sun will feel up to 15 degrees hotter.

Play it safe and take breaks from the sun, drink plenty of water and wear sunblock. Keep an eye on vulnerable friends and family, children and pets as our heat risk has been elevated for the next few days. We'll stick to the triple digits through next weekend at least, if not longer.