Extreme Heat Warning Friday and Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Readings start in the 70s this morning and afternoon highs will reach 99° as light winds continue alongside a mostly sunny sky.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from 9am Friday until 11pm Saturday as highs hit 104° and Southern Nevada sees its first "major" heat risk of the year (meaning anyone outside without adequate hydration or cooling, like shade or air conditioning, could be impacted).

Friday is mostly sunny and calm. Saturday turns to a mix of clouds and partial sun with south winds at 10-20 mph.

Lows Thursday night drop to the mid 70s, and lows Friday and Saturday nights will be milder, near 80°.

Sunday sees south winds at 15-25 mph and a 20% chance of a shower or thundershower. Highs Sunday will be in the low 90s.

Monday brings south winds of 15-30 mph, a continued 20% chance of a shower or thundershower, and highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday remains breezy with 15-25 mph southwest winds, highs in the upper 80s, and a 10% lingering shower chance.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and olive listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.