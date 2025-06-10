Extreme Heat Hits Southern Nevada

Clear and warm overnight with lows in the 70s and 80s. High pressure building over the region will continue to give us intense heat. An Extreme Heat Warning is in place until 10pm Tue. We may tie or get close to record highs Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday 109 Rec: 109 (2022) Wednesday 107 Rec: 109 (2022) The triple digits will continue through the rest of the week and weekend. Lows in the 70s and 80s all week.

Light winds Tuesday, but turning windy by Wednesday with gusts up to 30 mph and that will continue through the rest of the work week .

