Extreme Heat and High Fire Danger on Thursday

Extreme Heat Warning in effect until 10 pm Thursday. Red Flag Warning in effect 11 am Thursday-11pm Friday.

Clear skies and warm temps tonight with lows in the low 80s. Sunny, hot and windy on Thursday as an area of low pressure moves through the Pacific Northwest. Gusts around 30-35 mph out of the southwest. The winds will last until Saturday. A break from the extreme heat this weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 90s and this will continue Monday. Enjoy this because we'll warm back up into the triple digits by Tuesday.