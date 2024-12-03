Watch Now
Expect cool temperatures with some cloud coverage in the valley Tuesday

Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Tuesday, December 3
Channel 13 Weather Forecast for December 3
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A dry week without any big wind is expected in Southern Nevada.

Nighttime and early morning low temperatures will be in the mid-40s in Las Vegas.

Daytime highs will reach the mid-60s, which is a bit above average.

Plan on lots of high clouds today and tonight, but the sky turns mostly sunny on Wednesday and beyond.

Gusts in Las Vegas should be capped at 10 mph each day.

Enjoy the quiet weather while it lasts! Highs drop closer to 60° and lows dip near 40° early next week with a round of northwest breezes on Monday and Tuesday.

