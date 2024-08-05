Watch Now
Excessive Heat Warning in effect until Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until Tuesday. Some humidity is still hanging out with us, but most of those storms are isolated to Arizona — still, we're feeling the impact of the monsoonal season with some humidity. You can still expect more sizzling temperatures at least through the end of August.

The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for many of us in Southern Nevada as well as Southern California and western Arizona, so still expect those above-normal temperatures over the next week or so.

