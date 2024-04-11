Even Warmer

LAS VEGAS — After the first 80° day of the year in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Thursday delivers highs in the mid 80s this afternoon with sunny and calm conditions. We'll start in the upper 50s at sunrise and move through the 60s in a few hours, with low 70s by 10:00 a.m. Light wind today gives way to a windy stretch Friday (35 mph gusts) and especially Saturday (50 mph gusts). Highs return to the mid 80s Friday and approach 80° Saturday. Saturday looks partly cloudy, and blowing dust and debris are expected with the wind. A 10% shower chance is in the forecast Saturday and Sunday as a trough of low pressure crosses Southern Nevada. Sunday starts in the 50s and we'll struggle to reach 70° as breezes linger at 15-25 mph under a partly cloudy sky. Monday remains partly cloudy and a little below-average, with low 50s early and mid 70s later. Tuesday sees upper 70s but there's a good chance another temperature dip is here for Wednesday and Thursday, with low 70s each afternoon and mid 50s each night. Warmer high temperatures in the low 80s look more likely by next weekend (April 20, 21).