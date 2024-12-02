Enjoy temps pushing 70 in Las Vegas the next few days!

Some upper level clouds will hang out in Southern Nevada through Wednesday but warm temperatures and dry conditions are not interrupted by this weak low pressure activity. On the contrary, high pressure remains the dominating weather pattern in the Southwest and we'll see it grow in strength through the week. Due to this temperatures will remain above average through the second week of December with plenty of sunshine and minimal winds. Towards the Colorado River Valley, stronger northerly winds will persist pushing choppy waves on Lake Mohave and on the river too. Enjoy this mild December weather while supplies last!