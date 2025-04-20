Easter warmup ahead!

Temperatures will see a jump going from Saturday into Sunday with the help of a ridge of high pressure moving from the Pacific Ocean over towards the desert southwest!

For our Easter Sunday, we'll see temperatures slightly above average with highs reaching the low 80s in the Las Vegas Valley. The ridge will continue to build over the area taking us up to 90 degrees by Tuesday. That's really the peak of this warmup before we start a steady decline into next weekend. Weak low-pressure will send a little moisture and cloud cover to central and northern Nevada through the next few days, which will bring us a few upper atmospheric clouds, but mostly sunny skies will reign.

Towards next weekend, we'll see some breezy days and temps getting back to more seasonal levels.