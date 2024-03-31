Easter Sunday calls for a partly cloudy morning followed by isolated t-storms in the afternoon

It's been a soggy Saturday in southern Nevada, but overnight this system will push east and our chances of rain will decrease. The brunt of this moisture hit today, but we'll see some remaining low pressure activity continue through Monday.

Tomorrow, on Easter Sunday, we will see partly cloudy skies in the morning with dry conditions. Then in the afternoon, isolated showers will begin develop throughout the region - about a 20% chance in Las Vegas. Our outlook for severe weather is marginal, so some thunderstorms could develop. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s/low 60s.

Monday will begin a brief warm and dry pattern. We'll stretch into the upper 70s mid-week.