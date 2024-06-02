Early June is bringing the HEAT in Las Vegas

It's day one of Meteorological Summer...and it certainly feels like summertime here in Las Vegas!

High temperatures stick to the upper 90s and low 100s Sunday with some increasing cloud cover and breezes as we start the work week.

On Tuesday, high pressure is building over the southwest and our temperatures are set to climb 10-15 degrees above normal in Clark County. Because of this heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Wednesday and Thursday with temps reaching around 108 - 110.

Over time, Las Vegas has seen an increase of above normal days in the summer months. Here's some context: