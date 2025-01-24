Dry Tomorrow, Wet Weather This Weekend

Clear and cold tonight with lows in the 30s. More clouds moving in tomorrow. High temps in the mid 50s. We'll stay dry through most of Saturday. Next system comes in late Saturday giving us some rain in the valley and snow in the mountains. Sunday will be the wetter day and the wet weather will continue through late Monday. Rain: 0.10"-0.25" . Snow: 10-15" in the Spring Mts.
