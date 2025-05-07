Dry and Warmer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After record-setting May rainfall the last four days, Wednesday began with a few showers on the east and south sides of the Las Vegas valley. The raindrops will quickly push south toward Searchlight and Laughlin after 7:00 a.m.

On the heels of a cool start in the 50s, expect mostly sunny and warmer weather today. Afternoon highs reach the upper 70s and winds will be light.

It's mostly sunny and 88° Thursday, and a stretch of 90s is here Friday through the weekend for the first time in several weeks.

Saturday (98°) is borderline breezy, with south winds at 10-20 mph. Sunday (97°) is Mother's Day, and it looks windy with southwest winds at 20-35 mph.

Monday is also windy, with southwest breezes at 20-35 mph during the daytime as highs reach the upper 80s.

A drop to the upper 70s is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as southwest breezes linger (gusts of 20-25 mph those days).

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and then "low" the next three days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and "moderate" tomorrow.