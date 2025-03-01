Dry and Mild Saturday, Windy with Some Showers on Sunday

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s. Partly cloudy and mild on Saturday. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Next system will arrive on Sunday giving us some showers in the valley and snow in the mountains with little accumulations. Windy conditions on Sunday with southwest gusts 30-40 mph. Shower chances continue on Monday. Dry Tuesday as high pressure builds in briefly. May see some rain Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the 60s on Sunday and that will continue next week.