Dry and Chilly on Wednesday, Rain and Snow on Thursday

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s. Mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. After more than 200 days without rain, we will break the dry streak by Thursday. Rain will be moving in early Thursday morning and we may see rain/snow mix, then rain by 9am. Widespread rain will continue through most of Thursday. Scattered showers by Friday. Drier this weekend. Rain amounts: 0.25"-0.50" and Snow: 12"-24" above 7000'.