Coolest Day Since March

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas has dropped to the low-and-mid 40s at daybreak; north breezes at 5-15 mph are keeping most of Southern Nevada from falling to the 30s. Occasional 20-25 mph gusts are happening across northern parts of Las Vegas and in Boulder City as well as Laughlin and the Colorado River Valley. The Freeze Warning in northeast Clark County remains in place for Mesquite and Moapa, but breezes there are also keeping temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. High clouds thicken up this morning before we trend sunnier this afternoon with highs in the mid-and-upper 50s (chilliest since March). We'll drop back near 40° Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning under a partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow delivers highs near 60° and partly cloudy conditions with light winds. Mid 60s Thursday and upper 60s Friday as mostly sunny and calm conditions remain. We'll approach 70° Saturday and see mid-to-upper 60s Sunday and Monday. The F1 race is in Las Vegas Saturday night, and we expect southwest breezes at 10-20 mph and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. There's a 10% shower chance on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as clouds thicken, including at night, but any moisture would be minimal.