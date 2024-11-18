Cooler weather drops in temporarily to Southern Nevada

Low pressure is descending into Nevada from the Pacific Northwest Monday bringing Las Vegas a brief drop in temperatures into Tuesday. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s ahead of the change. Tuesday, we'll see highs in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, high pressure will build into Southern Nevada once again taking our temps possibly all the way up to the low 70s by Saturday. All in all, it should be a pretty nice week weather-wise in November for us. Enjoy!