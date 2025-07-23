Cooler Than Normal Temps Continue

Sunny and breezy this afternoon. Gusts around 20mph will continue through this evening, lighter winds later tonight. Another clear and comfortable night with lows in the upper 70s. Sunny skies on Thursday with a high of 100. The dry and sunny weather the rest of the workweek and through the weekend. Cooler than normal temperatures as a trough remains over the region. Breezy at times with gusts around 15-20 mph.

Highs 100-103. Pleasant overnight temps in the 70s. The average low is 83.

More heat next week as an area of high pressure builds in and we'll be back to the normal range. Monday -Wednesday highs 104-105. Average is 105. We stay dry for now.